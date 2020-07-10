Global  
 

Kanye West Rides To Eminem + Kid Cudi’s George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery-Saluting New Song: “My Boys Going Crazy On This”

Friday, 10 July 2020
Kanye West Rides To Eminem + Kid Cudi’s George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery-Saluting New Song: “My Boys Going Crazy On This”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” on steady repeat for his T.G.I.F. goals. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to co-sign the new audio flames from protégé Kid Cudi and Eminem. Kanye x Co-Signs On Friday, Mr. West hit up his social media channels to show […]

The post Kanye West Rides To Eminem + Kid Cudi’s George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery-Saluting New Song: “My Boys Going Crazy On This” appeared first on .
