Kanye West Rides To Eminem + Kid Cudi’s George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery-Saluting New Song: “My Boys Going Crazy On This”
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” on steady repeat for his T.G.I.F. goals. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to co-sign the new audio flames from protégé Kid Cudi and Eminem. Kanye x Co-Signs On Friday, Mr. West hit up his social media channels to show […]
The post Kanye West Rides To Eminem + Kid Cudi’s George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery-Saluting New Song: “My Boys Going Crazy On This” appeared first on .
Eminem Disses Drew Brees in New Song On Friday morning, Eminem and Kid Cudi released their new collaborative track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady." In the song, Eminem seemingly takes a shot at New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, saying “f--- Drew Brees.” Eminem, via new song The...