Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Katherine Zhu, the Amateur Golfer Dating Collin Morikawa

Earn The Necklace Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Katherine Zhu knows the demands of boyfriend Collin Morikawa’s golf career very well. She is, after all, no stranger to the golf course herself. Morikawa’s PGA career is going great, alongside his relationship with Zhu. She has been with him before he made it to the pros and has supported him through his advancing career. […]

The post Meet Katherine Zhu, the Amateur Golfer Dating Collin Morikawa appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Morikawa: I want to stay consistent

Morikawa: I want to stay consistent 02:01

 Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Morikawa races further clear in Ohio [Video]

Morikawa races further clear in Ohio

Collin Morikawa reacts to an impressive opening two rounds and extending his lead at the Workday Charity Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this