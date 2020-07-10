Meet Katherine Zhu, the Amateur Golfer Dating Collin Morikawa Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Katherine Zhu knows the demands of boyfriend Collin Morikawa’s golf career very well. She is, after all, no stranger to the golf course herself. Morikawa’s PGA career is going great, alongside his relationship with Zhu. She has been with him before he made it to the pros and has supported him through his advancing career. […]



Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 3 days ago Morikawa: I want to stay consistent 02:01 Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.

