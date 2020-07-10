Global  
 

Trump Accuses Schools of ‘Radical Left Indoctrination,’ Threatens to Revoke Their Tax-Exempt Status

Mediaite Friday, 10 July 2020
President Donald Trump accused schools and universities of engaging in "Radical Left Indoctrination" and threatened to strip offending schools of their tax exempt status, Friday.
