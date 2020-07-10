Trump Accuses Schools of ‘Radical Left Indoctrination,’ Threatens to Revoke Their Tax-Exempt Status
Friday, 10 July 2020 () President Donald Trump accused schools and universities of engaging in "Radical Left Indoctrination" and threatened to strip offending schools of their tax exempt status, Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...
Harvard and MIT are suing the Trump Administration to make sure international students can stay in the US if their schools decide to teach all their classes online this fall. Harvard's president says..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26Published
Despite a growing number of coronavirus cases across the country, the Trump administration is pushing to make sure schools are open this fall. It comes as Mayor de Blasio and the city school chancellor..