You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is 'Glee' Cursed?



Is 'Glee' cursed? Fans sure seem to think so. On Wednesday, Naya Rivera went missing while swimming. It's just the latest in a string of horrible tragedies that have befallen the 'Glee' cast. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:55 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 'Glee' star's disappearance adds to growing list of TV series' tragedies While authorities search for former 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at a Southern California lake, her disappearance is not the first tragedy to hit the cast and crew of...

CTV News 1 day ago





Tweets about this