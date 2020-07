Weather Reports Cast Doubt Over Trump’s Claim New Hampshire Rally Postponed Because of ‘Tropical Storms’ Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump's New Hampshire rally this Saturday has been postponed over weather concerns from a tropical storm, no rain is reportedly expected to fall in the area when the rally was scheduled to take place. Despite the fact that President Donald Trump's New Hampshire rally this Saturday has been postponed over weather concerns from a tropical storm, no rain is reportedly expected to fall in the area when the rally was scheduled to take place. 👓 View full article