"the typical black man" zukes RT @BoombuzzNG: Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses the drama between herself, Will Smith and August Alsina. It's some serious drama.… 26 seconds ago

Adebowale RT @enews: Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Smith = relationship goals! Here's what he said at Black Girls Rock! https://t.co/7FcEcWRgp4 https://t.c… 47 seconds ago

Black Pharaohs of the 25th. RT @JerrellZod: 😫You kids on here are killing me with this #AugustAlsina and Jada Pinkett Smith "reveal." August obviously caught feelings… 5 minutes ago

Bébe Grahm RT @HotNewHipHop: The moment many of you have been waiting for is finally here... https://t.co/o08Gcgl2dU 6 minutes ago

Alejandra León ⚓ RT @PerezHilton: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith make bombshell confession while opening up about their long-rumored-about marriage!! Wat… 7 minutes ago