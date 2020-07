Izabel Goulart & Fiance Kevin Trapp Bare Their Amazing Bodies While on Vacation for His Birthday Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Izabel Goulart puts her incredible physique on display in a white bikini while enjoying a stay at a resort on Friday (July 10) in Mykonos, Greece. The 35-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was joined by her fiance Kevin Trapp, who celebrated his 30th birthday two days earlier. Kevin is a soccer player who is the [...] 👓 View full article

