Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Has 18 Of Apple Music’s Top 20 Songs Right Now

SOHH Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Has 18 Of Apple Music’s Top 20 Songs Right NowThe world is loving Legends Never Die right now. The posthumous project from late rapper Juice WRLD has nearly 20 songs topping the Apple Music chart right now. Juice x Apple As of Friday afternoon, Juice’s LP is doing serious streaming numbers. The project’s top songs are only receiving competition from fellow late musician Pop […]

The post Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die Has 18 Of Apple Music's Top 20 Songs Right Now appeared first on .
News video: Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die' | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die' | Billboard News 01:29

 Just days after Grade A/Interscope Records announced Juice WRLD's posthumous album, 'Legends Never Die,' the record arrived on Friday (July 10).

