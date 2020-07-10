Global  
 

Ann Coulter Calls for ‘Broken-Down Old Man’ McConnell to Be Defeated in November, Praises Democratic Challenger

Mediaite Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Ann Coulter Calls for ‘Broken-Down Old Man’ McConnell to Be Defeated in November, Praises Democratic ChallengerAnn Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust, has been far more critical of the president recently, calling him a “moron” and a “blithering idiot” just two months ago. Now Coulter is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lose in November to Democratic opponent Amy McGrath, who recently won the nomination […]
