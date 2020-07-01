Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina
Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the..
Will Smith Addresses August Alsina's Alleged Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith
Executive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit:..
August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave His Blessing For Sexual Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith
Executive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit:..
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence… https://t.co/EprRRd6m6e 5 minutes ago
DJ Anthony Styles Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence https://t.co/1rSPfL5gCY #music #hiphop #news 10 minutes ago
Andres Contreras Black holes are exactly what their title says holes that are black. These are created after a dying star finally ge… https://t.co/W7UsMBEHvW 20 hours ago
Melissa "What if we are living inside a black hole. After matter cant be crushed further and reaches maximum density, it ex… https://t.co/9TU36P92RQ 4 days ago