Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence… https://t.co/EprRRd6m6e 5 minutes ago DJ Anthony Styles Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence https://t.co/1rSPfL5gCY #music #hiphop #news 10 minutes ago Andres Contreras Black holes are exactly what their title says holes that are black. These are created after a dying star finally ge… https://t.co/W7UsMBEHvW 20 hours ago Melissa "What if we are living inside a black hole. After matter cant be crushed further and reaches maximum density, it ex… https://t.co/9TU36P92RQ 4 days ago