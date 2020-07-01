Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence

HipHopDX Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
It sure is Black Twitter's business!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Will Smith Addresses August Alsina's Alleged Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

Will Smith Addresses August Alsina's Alleged Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:30Published
August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave His Blessing For Sexual Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave His Blessing For Sexual Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:35Published

Tweets about this

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence… https://t.co/EprRRd6m6e 5 minutes ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles Black Twitter Explodes After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Acknowledge Its Existence https://t.co/1rSPfL5gCY #music #hiphop #news 10 minutes ago

goofyshark51885

Andres Contreras Black holes are exactly what their title says holes that are black. These are created after a dying star finally ge… https://t.co/W7UsMBEHvW 20 hours ago

WaitHoldMyCrown

Melissa "What if we are living inside a black hole. After matter cant be crushed further and reaches maximum density, it ex… https://t.co/9TU36P92RQ 4 days ago