Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Has Resigned After Racist, Sexist Comments Were Uncovered On Online Forum

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Blake Neff, one of Tucker Carlson‘s top writers for his Fox news show, has resigned. CNN Business discovered comments from Blake in an online forum that were of racist and sexist material, made under a pseudonym. The site adds that Blake had used the n-word and derided a woman for being a “megashrew” in multiple [...]
News video: David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter 00:40

 Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader...

