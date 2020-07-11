Global  
 

Meek Mill Stands Up For Jada Pinkett “Being A Woman + Being Real” About Her Entanglement W/ August Alsina

SOHH Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Meek Mill Stands Up For Jada Pinkett “Being A Woman + Being Real” About Her Entanglement W/ August AlsinaMaybach Music Group’s Meek Mill has nothing but respect for Jada Pinkett Smith. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to react to the popular actress stepping up and coming clean about her secret past romance with fellow musician August Alsina. Meek x Jada On Friday, Mill went to Twitter to speak up for Jada entering […]

The post Meek Mill Stands Up For Jada Pinkett “Being A Woman + Being Real” About Her Entanglement W/ August Alsina appeared first on .
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina 00:35

 Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...

