John Kasich Points to Trump’s Cancelled NH Rally, Terrible Poll Numbers, Yawns and Empty Seats in Tulsa: ‘The Show’s Winding Down’
Saturday, 11 July 2020
1 week ago) Former GOP Ohio Governor John Kasich points to Trump's cancelled NH rally, terrible poll numbers, yawns and empty seats in Tulsa: 'The show's winding down'
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
2 weeks ago
That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa...
Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge 00:36
