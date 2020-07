Saiyami Kher reveals why she was seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows for only few seconds Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Actress Saiyami Kher who made her debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya didn't see her debut getting a grand response as anticipated. However, her earnest performance in the film got her some awards and there on Saiyami has been carving her own way into the industry. While she has done some amazing work after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this