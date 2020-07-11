Global  
 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Hit The Gym After Welcoming Baby Beckett

Just Jared Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson heads out of the gym ahead of husband Justin Mikita after a workout session together in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (July 10). The former Modern Family actor and Justin walked back to their car after taking a fitness class just a few days after announcing that they’ve welcomed their first child [...]
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Modern Family!: Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes first child

Modern Family!: Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes first child 00:44

 Jesse Tyler Ferguson has become a father for the first time, as he and his husband Justin Mikita are now the proud parents of a child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

