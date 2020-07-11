|
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Hit The Gym After Welcoming Baby Beckett
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson heads out of the gym ahead of husband Justin Mikita after a workout session together in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (July 10). The former Modern Family actor and Justin walked back to their car after taking a fitness class just a few days after announcing that they’ve welcomed their first child [...]
