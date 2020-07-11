KiKi Layne Dishes On Action Choreography & Playing a Black, Female Hero For 'The Old Guard'
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () KiKi Layne steals a lot of the show in Netflix’s brand new film, The Old Guard. The actress portrays Nile, a young, Black soldier who discovers her abilities after being killed in action while serving in Afghanistan, and joins the group of immortal mercenaries tasked with protecting humanity. KiKi opened up in a about her [...]
