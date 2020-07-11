KiKi Layne Dishes On Action Choreography & Playing a Black, Female Hero For 'The Old Guard'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Get Your Popcorn Ready for Movie Night!



It's Friday and that means our favorite movie aficionado and syndicated film critic Ryan Jay is here! He shares all the best movies to get you and your popcorn ready for this weekend. Ryan's movies of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:44 Published 16 hours ago THE OLD GUARD: Cast Discuss Living Forever & Visiting Past Eras



Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, Marwan Kenzari & Luca Marinelli discuss some of the themes brought up in new Netflix movie, The Old Guard, such as living forever and living.. Credit: ODE Duration: 04:08 Published 2 days ago Movie Pass: The Old Guard



Charlize Theron stars as an immortal warrior, leading a group of mercenaries in a new movie opening this week on Netflix. Rick Damigella talked with Theron about "The Old Guard." Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com KiKi Layne is opening up about just how sore she was after learning all the action choreography for #TheOldGuard https://t.co/TYpT2R98ur 1 hour ago