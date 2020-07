Luca Guadagnino Tapped to Direct Universal's 'Scarface', Thomas Wilson Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role & More | THR News



Luca Guadagnino Tapped to Direct Universal's 'Scarface', Thomas Wilson Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 02:17 Published on May 14, 2020