Arhaan Khan on life after Bigg Boss 13 and Rashami Desai: It hasn't changed much, still have my friends

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
It has been a long and tedious road for Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai ever since she dealt with her relationship woes on national television on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. There were also reports that her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan had transferred a large amount of money from her account to his. Rashami even took to her Twitter...
