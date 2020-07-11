Abhishek Bachchan expresses gratitude towards cast and crew of Breathe: Into the shadows

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Breathe- Into The Shadows Review | Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video



Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead, Breathe- Into The Shadows is story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal. Their daughter Siya is kidnapped and the kidnapper has forced the couple to go on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38 Published 4 hours ago Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in Bollywood and his digital debut with "Breathe- Into The Shadows"



Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in Bollywood and his digital debut with "Breathe- Into The Shadows" Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 11:33 Published 4 days ago Nithya Menen on Breathe 2, playing Jayalalithaa, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut



Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:18 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this