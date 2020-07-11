Global  
 

Abhishek Bachchan expresses gratitude towards cast and crew of Breathe: Into the shadows

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020
Ever since its release on 10th July, Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows has been receiving appreciation from all across. The social media is abuzz and Abhishek Bachchan, who marked his digital debut with the series is grateful for all the love. The actor thanked the audience, cast and crew for their love and support...
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai wishes hubby Abhishek for his digital debut 'Breathe 2'

Aishwarya Rai wishes hubby Abhishek for his digital debut 'Breathe 2' 00:52

 Actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer crime thriller 'Breathe Into The Shadows' is streaming now on Amazon prime video.

