50 Cent + Michael Blackson Get Clapped At By Will Smith In Explosive DMs: “I’m Definitely Not Going To Be In Bad Boys 4”

SOHH Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
New York rapper 50 Cent and Michael Blackson are either capping right now or really have found themselves on Will Smith's bad side. The hip-hop pair have lit up social media with alleged direct messages from the Hollywood star over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith confirming a past romance with singer August Alsina.

