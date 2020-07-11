Watch: Jaden Smith Takes Attention Off Will + Jada W/ New Balance Sneakers Announcement

Global  
 

SOHH Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes Attention Off Will + Jada W/ New Balance Sneakers AnnouncementHollywood actor and rapper Jaden Smith is finally helping take the attention off his parents right now. The hip-hop entertainer went online heading into Saturday to share footage of a new collaboration with iconic sneaker giant New Balance. Watch and comment below!

Video credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Jaden Smith finally unveils first sneaker with New Balance

Jaden Smith finally unveils first sneaker with New Balance 01:17

 And it's cute.

