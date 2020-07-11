|
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes Attention Off Will + Jada W/ New Balance Sneakers Announcement
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Hollywood actor and rapper Jaden Smith is finally helping take the attention off his parents right now. The hip-hop entertainer went online heading into Saturday to share footage of a new collaboration with iconic sneaker giant New Balance. Watch and comment below!
