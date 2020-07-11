YG Vows To Never Work W/ Nicki Minaj Ever Again: “My Feelings Is Hurt, I’m A Real Street N***a, Cancelled!” Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

West Coast rapper YG is done-done with Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop heavyweight has vowed to never work with the self-proclaimed Barbie ever again because of her affiliation with his publicized rap foe Tekashi 6ix9ine. YG x Nicki Heading into Friday, YG appeared on a radio show to speak on his current stance toward Nicki. Without […]



