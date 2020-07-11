Global  
 

Watch: Funk Flex Doesn’t Blame Rappers For Snitching, Kim Kardashian’s Worried About Kanye West, YG’s Done W/ Nicki Minaj Forever

SOHH Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Watch: Funk Flex Doesn’t Blame Rappers For Snitching, Kim Kardashian’s Worried About Kanye West, YG’s Done W/ Nicki Minaj ForeverThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on new details emerging on the murder of Pop Smoke, Kim Kardashian being concerned about Kanye West‘s well-being, YG never wanting to work with Nicki Minaj again and more. Watch and comment below!

