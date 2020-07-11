Global  
 

Brooklyn Beckham Says He's the 'Luckiest Man in the World' After Getting Engaged!

Just Jared Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his engagement to Nicola Peltz! The 21-year-old photographer took to Instagram on Saturday (July 11) to share a photo of him and Nicola, 25, who was wearing her engagement ring. Brooklyn‘s younger sister Harper Beckham took the photo. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said [...]
