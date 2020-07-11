Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The entire Bachchan family and their staff have undergone the test and their results are awaited. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has also requested people is his close proximity for last 10 days to get themselves tested.
This is what he wrote- "I have tested CoviD positive...
