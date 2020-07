You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britney Spears let loose on Instagram



Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her freestyle moves and fans were not having it Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago Derrick Barry recreates Britney Spears' 5 most iconic Instagram videos



Watch as Derrick Barry — the world's pre-eminent Britney Spears impersonator — puts his spin on the pop star's best Instagram videos. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Britney Spears and boyfriend wear face masks on beach date to set good example



The 38-year-old pop icon posted an Instagram slideshow of herself and her boyfriend of three years, .26-year-old personal trainer Sam Asghari, on a beach date in California on June 23.In all of the.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com Britney Spears has a message for anyone who does not like her Instagram posts https://t.co/c0xD4FTR8t 2 minutes ago PseudoJazz 💖 💜 💙 Does anyone speak ponytail swish, I think Britney Spears is trying to send us a message and I'm not fluent enough t… https://t.co/Tq4oUzSvbz 1 week ago