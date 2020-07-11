Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Is Busting Out Of Her Bikini Goals In New Clip Turning Up To Girls In The Hood: “I Do Hot S**t”

SOHH Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Is Busting Out Of Her Bikini Goals In New Clip Turning Up To Girls In The Hood: “I Do Hot S**t”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t need a summertime playlist. These days she’s turning up to her own chart-topping anthems including her recently released “Girls In The Hood” banger. Meg x Bikini On Saturday, Stallion hit up Instagram with some jaw-dropping content. She shared footage of herself dancing to the hard-hitting and Eazy-E-sounding banger […]

