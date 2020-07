Katy Perry Reveals If She'll Back Kanye West's Run for Presidency Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Katy Perry has revealed if she is supporting Kanye West‘s run for presidency. While discussing her upcoming album with Hits Radio, the 35-year-old “Smile” singer was asked to comment on the 43-year-old rapper’s decision to run for president, saying that she will not be backing him. “What we’ve learned looking back is that the presidential [...] 👓 View full article