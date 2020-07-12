Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe While Celebrating His Debut Song - Watch!
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Reese Witherspoon is one proud mama! The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video while listening to son Deacon Phillippe‘s debut song “Long Run,” which he dropped earlier this week featuring Nina Nesbitt. “When your kid has his first single… you gotta dance!” Reese captioned the video. In the video, Reese starts to [...]
Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star has said she was brought up in a sheltered environment where none of her family spoke..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:23Published