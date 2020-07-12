Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan health update: Reports of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya awaited

DNA Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered 04:16

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital [Video]

Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published

