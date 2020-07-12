Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amitabh is now stable says hospital PRO

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
After revealing the worrisome news to fans that he had been admitted to a hospital after being testing positive for COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now reportedly stable. As per a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai, where the actor has been admitted, the veteran is currently in the isolation unit of the hospital and is stable with mild symptoms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhuvnesh_Dp

Bhuvnesh Dhaka🇮🇳 RT @ABPNews: ' #AmitabhBachchan Stable Now, He Slept Well,' Says Hospital; Aishwarya, Jaya, Aaradhya Bachchan Undergo Swab Test https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild coronavirus symptoms, says hospital https://t.co/yP6i6lFOUU 25 minutes ago

kunalchoudhur10

Kunal Chowdhury RT @republic: Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, says Nanavati Hospital; will take swab test https://t.co/fr6QnSe2Me 30 minutes ago

netamakerIndia

Netamaker Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan's condition stable, says Nanavati Hospital PRO; Donald Trump wears mask… https://t.co/M6EX3EA7qr 34 minutes ago

peppertalesllp

Peppertales Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild coronavirus symptoms, says hospital https://t.co/GvElHuRVdy 34 minutes ago

theinsidexpress

The Insidexpress Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan's condition stable, says Nana... https://t.co/y402fkOota 47 minutes ago

TomorrowsNEWS4

Tomorrow's NEWS Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild coronavirus symptoms, says hospital https://t.co/1xpGmwhT2D 56 minutes ago

Faisal_isani01

Faisal RT @livemint: He is currently admitted in the isolation unit in Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital https://t.co/myHbhNfDmq 1 hour ago