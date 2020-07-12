Amitabh is now stable says hospital PRO Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

After revealing the worrisome news to fans that he had been admitted to a hospital after being testing positive for COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now reportedly stable. As per a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai, where the actor has been admitted, the veteran is currently in the isolation unit of the hospital and is stable with mild symptoms. 👓 View full article

