Jesse Tyler Ferguson Claps Back at Troll Criticizing His Newborn Child's Name

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has no time for haters. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old former Modern Family actor and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita. People announced the exciting news on their Instagram account. A troll then commented on the post, writing, “What a stupid name seriously lol.” Jesse then decided [...]
