Jesse Tyler Ferguson Claps Back at Troll Criticizing His Newborn Child's Name
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has no time for haters. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old former Modern Family actor and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita. People announced the exciting news on their Instagram account. A troll then commented on the post, writing, “What a stupid name seriously lol.” Jesse then decided [...]
