Jada Pinkett Smith admits to 'relationship' with August Alsina while separated from Will Smith

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
American actor Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the rumours that she and singer August Alsina, had an affair while the actor was still married to actor Will Smith.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor admitted that about four and a half years ago, she and Will separated with the intention to divorce, and while separated...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement 00:43

 (CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the...

