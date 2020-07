Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson split after being together for less than a year Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Hollywood stars Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have called it quits after they had publicly confirmed their relationship when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together in January this year.



According to People magazine, the 42-year-old actor Hader and Bilson have amicably split, multiple sources told the outlet. Hader's... 👓 View full article