Riddhima Kapoor denies rumour of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor test COVID-19 positive
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has refuted rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rumours surfaced on internet after megastar *Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday announced* they are...
