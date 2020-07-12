BREAKING: Atlanta Rapper Lil Marlo Found Dead At 27 + Lil Yachty Shares Crushing Reaction – “We Just Did A Song This Morning” Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo has reportedly lost his life at the age of 27. Breaking reports claim the hip-hop artist was found dead leaving behind a daughter and other family members. Marlo x R.I.P. Early Sunday morning, reports surfaced across social media about Marlo’s death. While details are scarce, speculation is his body was found […]



