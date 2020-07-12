'Sarbjit' star Ranjan Sehgal passes away Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal, who had featured in Bollywood film ‘Sarbjit’, passed away on Saturday, July 11. According to a news portal, he was a very popular name in the Hindi-Punjabi film industry and had also worked in several well-known TV shows. Ranjan Sehgal was reportedly not keeping well since a while and breathed his last at a hospital, passing away due to multiple organ failure. 👓 View full article

