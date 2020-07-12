Global  
 

Parth Samthaan: I have been tested positive for COVID-19, have mild symptoms

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has taken to his Instagram account to inform his fans that he has been tested Coronavirus positive. He wrote- "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.."

He added, "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy...
