Parth Samthaan: I have been tested positive for COVID-19, have mild symptoms
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has taken to his Instagram account to inform his fans that he has been tested Coronavirus positive. He wrote- "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.."
He added, "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy...
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having...
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among..
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. He took his fouth test on Monday after developing symptoms including a high temperature. This as Bolsonaro has repeatedly played..