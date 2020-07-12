Global  
 

Fans pray for Aishwarya and Aaradhya

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
mitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. And on Sunday it was confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had also tested positive for the virus, while Jaya Bachchan was reported to be negative. The BMC sanitization workers were snapped at Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa. Fans soon flooded social media with prayers for Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s speedy recovery.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 01:39

 After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed...

