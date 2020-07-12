Global  
 

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra Lee Furness Go Grocery Shopping Together in NYC

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness are running errands togther. The 51-year-old The Greatest Showman actor and the 64-year-old actress and producer were spotted returning to their home with bags after going food shopping on Saturday (July 11) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman The couple was spotted [...]
