Pelosi Tears Into Betsy DeVos for ‘Malfeasance’ on Reopening Schools: ‘Messing With the Health of Our Children’

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday right after *Betsy DeVos*, and Pelosi opened by unloading on the Education Secretary for her answers on what the plan to reopen schools is.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Joe Biden Goes After Betsy DeVos

Joe Biden Goes After Betsy DeVos 01:59

 Joe Biden criticized Betsy DeVos after she, along with President Donald Trump, vowed to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

