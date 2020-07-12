Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
The Witcher: Henry Cavill says he 'thrives' on mixed reviews of his performance
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The Witcher: Henry Cavill says he 'thrives' on mixed reviews of his performance
Sunday, 12 July 2020 (
3 days ago
)
Superman actor said that he secretly scours fansites and Reddit threads for feedback
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Naya Rivera
Hong Kong
Supreme Court of the United States
Anthony Fauci
National Football League
Alabama
United States Senate
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Trump Administration
Justice Ginsburg
Grant Imahara Dies
New York Times
Bari Weiss
WORTH WATCHING
Trump: More white than Black people killed by police
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks
Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027