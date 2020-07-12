Lil Marlo Dead - Rapper Dies at 30

Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Lil Marlo has sadly died. The Atlanta rapper passed away at the age of 30, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday (July 12). A rep from his label, Quality Control, also confirmed the news to Variety. The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed, although TMZ reported [...]
Celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) is back for even more. Join him as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest rappers, including Roddy Ricch, Yo Gotti, Jody Highroller..