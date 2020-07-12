Global  
 

Lil Marlo Dead - Rapper Dies at 30

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020
Lil Marlo has sadly died. The Atlanta rapper passed away at the age of 30, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday (July 12). A rep from his label, Quality Control, also confirmed the news to Variety. The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed, although TMZ reported [...]
