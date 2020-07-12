Lil Marlo Dead - Rapper Dies at 30 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Lil Marlo has sadly died. The Atlanta rapper passed away at the age of 30, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday (July 12). A rep from his label, Quality Control, also confirmed the news to Variety. The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed, although TMZ reported [...]


