Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero’s Memory With Private Memorial: ‘His Spirit Was Definitely There’

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Broadway star Nick Cordero's memory was celebrated during a private memorial service with close family and friends on July 11, his wife Amanda Kloots shared.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star

Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star 00:48

 Nick Cordero's closest friends and family have joined Amanda Kloots, his widow, for a small memorial to celebrate his life.

