Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero’s Memory With Private Memorial: ‘His Spirit Was Definitely There’
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Broadway star Nick Cordero's memory was celebrated during a private memorial service with close family and friends on July 11, his wife Amanda Kloots shared.
