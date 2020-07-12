Britney Spears' Former Photographer Goes Viral Reading Letter She Allegedly Wrote About Her Conservatorship
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The speculation surrounding Britney Spears‘ conservatorship continues. Photographer Andrew Gallery, who worked with Britney during her 2008 documentary For The Record, came forward in a series of TikTok videos reading a letter that she allegedly gave to him about her conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, which has continued to be called into question for [...]