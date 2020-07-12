Fairport Convention Singer Judy Dyble Has Died Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

She had been suffering from a long-term illness...



Former Fairport Convention singer *Judy Dyble* has died, it has been confirmed.



The vocalist played a key role in the group, before departing in 1968 to focus on a solo career, and work with Trader Horne.



A gifted musician, Judy Dyble also performed with Robert Fripp's early band Giles, Giles and Fripp, who would later form the bedroom of prog giants King Crimson.



Writing and performing to the end, Judy Dyble frequently re-united with Fairport Convention for re-union shows, while she was due to release an album alongside Big Big Train frontman David Longdon later this year.



According to her agent (via *BBC*), the vocalist had been suffering from a long-term illness.



A tribute from Fairport's Simon Nicol said she was "kind and gentle, shy but hilarious, wistful but focused".



He added: "Judy was ever a childhood friend to me first and foremost... She surrounded herself with loveliness, loved her kids and grandchildren, and adored her rescued greyhounds. Farewell, lovely. x"



Photo *via.*



