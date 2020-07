You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baby girl born with so much hair it was visible during 34 week scan



A mother who believed that newborns were bald recalled her shock when she realised her baby girl already had thick hair in the womb - which was clearly visible at her 34 week scan. After their son,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Gemma Collins would love to have a baby at 40 after slimming down



Gemma Collins would love to have a baby at 40 after slimming down Gemma would love to welcome a baby in her 40th year, after she slimmed down to increase her chances of falling pregnant. The.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago Miracle baby who weighed just 1lb at birth now embracing life



A baby who was so tiny when she was born three months early that she was dwarfed by her father's hand is now thriving - two years after leaving hospital on her mother's birthday. Struck down by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on June 18, 2020

Tweets about this