Authorities Give Update on Naya Rivera Investigation After Cabins Around Lake Piru Are Searched

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The search for Naya Rivera has continued on Sunday (July 12) and officials revealed today they would be searching the cabins surrounding Lake Piru, where she was last seen. The 33-year-old Glee star went swimming in the lake while boating with her son Josey, 4, and he told authorities she never came back to the [...]
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues

Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues 00:50

 Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip.

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Saturday marks the fourth day in the search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:13Published

Naya Rivera Search Will Now Involve Cabins Surrounding Lake Piru

 The search for Naya Rivera is ongoing and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is now revealing they will search the cabins surrounding Lake Piru in...
Just Jared

Naya Rivera Search Will Include Cabins on Lake Piru

 Authorities will search cabins that line Lake Piru ... not because they believe Naya Rivera is there, but because there has been so much social media activity...
TMZ.com

Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabins

 The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBSJust Jared

