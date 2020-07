Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dies at 27 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Lisa Marie Presley has unfortunately lost her son, Benjamin Keough, in a tragic accident. According to TMZ, Ben, only 27, died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, Calif. Benjamin is the son of Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough, and a brother to actress Riley Keough. β€œShe is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

