Ekta Kapoor calls off Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot, after Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

On Sunday, creator-producer Ekta Kapoor called off the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as soon as lead actor *Parth Samthaan informed her that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus*. A source from the set reveals, "Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were shooting their portions at the Andheri studio when word about Parth's health... 👓 View full article